Stuff happens on Tuesdays with Young Life

Young Life has been holding fun activities on Tuesdays and Ted Talks on every other Wednesday during the spring, fall and winter quarters at Bellevue College. On Feb. 27, the group held indoor ‘mini golf’ and ‘Jenga’ activities at lobby lounge in C building from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for students to take a break between classes.

Young Life is a youth group based in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The ministry was started in Dallas, Texas in 1941 by Presbyterian minister Jim Rayburn, and it operates globally as several different organizations with different focuses. At the beginning of Young Life’s ministry; its focus was mostly on suburban high school students. By the early 1950s, it had begun ministries in approximately 25 urban areas. Young Life now has over 700 ministries located in 324 cities, reporting about 18,000 members. “Young Life College BC is led by Christians who serve the BC campus to provide all students with a fun, accepting community to be a part while exploring or deepening their faith,” the leader of the group said, as well as that they welcome people to join and have fun, and they do not have to be Christians to take part.

The Facebook page for the organization states that “While the academic experience at Bellevue College is important, life outside the classroom is an equally vital experience for students to develop and grow on campus. We have found that a lot of students are bored during the day at BC, so a priority for Young Life College BC is to provide weekly, consistent, fun, life-changing, skill-building experiences. The club will achieve this experience by caring students where they are, meeting them as they are, believing in who they can be. Bringing community students to meet together, and party with a purpose and discuss significant questions about life.” Young Life BC holds activities every Tuesday like four square, foosball, ping pong, air hockey, bocce ball, cornhole, root beer pong, Quiplash party games and many others to let students entertain between classes and have fun. The time Young Life team meets is almost every Tuesday when BC is in session. In winter while the weather is not so nice, the group meets and plays mostly indoor games in front of the BC cafe. When the weather is good, they mostly play outdoor games in front of C building.

BC Young Life has also been holding “TED Talk” activities in C103 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on January 10, January 24, February 7, February 21, and March 7 during winter quarter. “A group of Bellevue College students will meet five times this quarter to watch and discuss the most popular TED Talk videos of all time. Speakers may include Brene Brown on the power of vulnerability, Dan Gilbert on the surprising science of happiness, and Robert Waldinger on what makes for a good life.”

“It is the first time we try mini golf”, said Phil, one of the leaders of BC Young Life. Many people came, talked and played Jenga and mini golf together, which brought the building a lot of action and laughter. For more information about BC Young Life, please contact Phil at pjpeterson@hotmail.com or talk with them in person during their activities.