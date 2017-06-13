Transferring to Seattle U

Representatives of Seattle University visited Bellevue College on June 6 to talk with students about the school and share some advice on admissions. The event sponsored representatives from SU’s financial aid counselor, the academic adviser that works with BC students and current SU students who also transferred.

The representatives explained a few features of Seattle University that they hoped would BC’s students would appreciate. “Transfer students are an important population. Almost 40 percent of the university are transfer students,” added the Vice President for Enrollment Management Marilyn Crone.

Seattle U admits 400 transfer students for winter, 100 to 150 for winter quarter and around 30 more for spring quarter, according to Crone.

“[Seattle U] definitely caters to students who are looking for that small school experience,” added Heidi Bravo, associate adviser of science and engineering.

Meisha Wangerin, the financial aid counselor, also agreed that SU’s small class sizes are a reason most students decide to enroll. “I had a parent that said that’s why he wanted his daughter to go to SU was because of the small class sizes, knowing your professors and really establishing that relationship as opposed to being another number,” said Wangerin.

Seattle U is a private university that is located at the center of Capitol Hill. Because it is a private institution, Seattle U doesn’t offer in-state tuition and the total cost of tuition, including room and board, reaches $56,481. However, Wangerin shared the advantages of Seattle U’s scholarships.

“The cost of tuition is more than most schools around here, but at the same time, these scholarships that SU offers is pretty generous,” explained Wangerin, “Seattle U has a guaranteed gift aid so if you are awarded a scholarship from Seattle U it will actually follow you for all two or four years of your program.”

The Assistant Director of Transfer Admissions Mallory Torgerson-Preuitt advised, “For the essay, I think it’s important to get to know Seattle U a little bit. We are into reviewing the holistic student so we want to know who you are and why you’re interested in Seattle U and why you’re interested in the major you want to get into.”

Preuitt hopes students understand that Seattle U can offer a tight knit community for transfer students. “We’re all there to support the students and I think that community feeling is something you can’t get in larger institutions,” said Preuitt.