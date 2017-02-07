The Watchdog is accepting submissions

News Ticker

February 7, 2017 Nathaniel Prugh Featured 0

What: Photography, art pieces, 100-300 word original work – opinions, short stories and poetry

Who: Send to  editor@thewatchdogonline.com with a short description of your piece and your full name.

When: Deadline will be every Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Where: If accepted, your work will be published on the weekly print issue of the Watchdog and will be posted on the website. There is no guarantee that your work will be published.

Why: To let your light shine, of course.

How: The Watchdog can’t control your imagination and thoughts. Just do it.

