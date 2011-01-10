The Evolution of Taylor Momsen: from sweet pea to gothic barbie

Taylor Momsen never disappoints when it comes to disappointing parents (her own parents and all the other parents out there, obviously) and fans of the talented wannabe, Little J in Gossip Girl.

Just when you think ditching her stylist for black eyeliner and ensembles that do not involve pants is a bad move, Momsen tops herself by appearing on a magazine cover wearing lingerie and garter belts.

Where did that fresh-faced social climber who made her own gowns in Gossip Girl go?

Back in 2007, when 15-year-old Momsen first appeared on the scene of hit series Gossip Girl, she was the breath of fresh air among the “scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite.” She was sweet and wore preppy knee highs and headbands just like Blair Waldorf.

Unfortunately, this also marked the starting point of the young starlet’s transformation from the delightful girl next door to the raccoon-eyed rocker who never wears enough clothes.

The first hint of change was revealed when Momsen took over the job from the hands of her stylist and it kept spiraling down from there. She started wearing less clothes and more makeup (black eyeshadow prominently).

Apparently, the change was not drastic enough for Miss Momsen’s satisfaction. To take things to the next level, her daily attire is now mainly comprised of lingerie and stripper heels only. (Perez Hilton, blogger, even called Momsen a “Prostitot”)

Skyhigh stripper heels with tip jars are not the only sign of rebellion of Momsen.

Lately, in an interview with hard rock magazine Revolver, the platinum blonde disclosed some information just as revealing as her cover shot that only include her, underwear and a gun holster. Not only did she expose her love for knives, she too discussed her porn watching and masturbation habits.

In the same interview, Momsen opened up to why is she so miserable, a question that has long been asked. Turns out the blame is on her parents.

“ My parents signed me up with Ford (modeling agency) at the age of two, no two year – old wants to be working, but I had no choice… My whole life, I was in and out of school, I didn’t have friends — I was working constantly and I didn’t have a real life.”

True this girl does not have a real life. A real life is anything but being in a rock band, wearing expensive designer clothes on a daily-basis and simultaneously being the face of New Look (a British fashion chain), Material Girl (fashion collection created by Madonna and her daughter) and John Galliano’s new fragrance coming out in autumn.

Sadly, her exploited childhood doesn’t seem able to justify her wild act. During a recent concert of her band Pretty Reckless in New York City, the underage singer/ guitarist flashed her bare chests (with black “x” pasties) to the audiences.

Perhaps Momsen herself knows flashing her assets, underage smoking and dressing risque are not what you would expect from an average 17-year-old, too. That’s why she warned mothers not to let their kids look up to her.

But then again, why will the target demographic of Gossip Girl, the “Every Parent’s Nightmare” show, listen to their mothers anyway.

When we look back on Momsen’s early career, she does have quite an impressive CV.

At the age of 3, she was seen in the national commercial of Shake ‘N’ Bake; by the time she reached 7, she landed the role of ‘Cindy Lou Who’ in How the Grinch Stole Christmas, costarring with Jim Carrey; when she was 8, she wrote a song which is now reality star Heidi Pratt’s debut single.

One thing is for sure, some talent is in this girl and that may well be the one reason why Hollywood still loves her. But remember, love doesn’t always go both ways.

She may not love Hollywood now, but one day, if she continues with where she is heading, it will be Hollywood who will lose the love for her.