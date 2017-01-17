Talking Heads:

What is one of your favorite holiday memories?

Madison Vega: “I used to bake hundreds of cookies with all the girls in my family.”

 

Jenny Yoon: “Around Christmas when my family isn’t home, I like to blast holiday music and sing along loudly.”

 

Daniela Ivory: “Winning my family’s Easter egg hunt for the fifth year in a row when I was 12.”

 

Cesar Medina-Perez: “Being in Mexico for Christmas and the whole block gets together for a party where we bring tons of food, sing and celebrate.”

