Talking Heads: What is one of your favorite holiday memories? January 17, 2017 Alyssa Brown Opinions 0 Madison Vega: "I used to bake hundreds of cookies with all the girls in my family." Jenny Yoon: "Around Christmas when my family isn't home, I like to blast holiday music and sing along loudly." Daniela Ivory: "Winning my family's Easter egg hunt for the fifth year in a row when I was 12." Cesar Medina-Perez: "Being in Mexico for Christmas and the whole block gets together for a party where we bring tons of food, sing and celebrate."
