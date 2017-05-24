What tip do you have for teens going into adulthood? What tip do you have for teens going into adulthood? May 24, 2017 Alyssa Brown Talking Heads 0 Alex Holetz: “Stay organized and stick to your schedule.” Carlos Lorios: “Avoid debt.” Devin Smith: “People are like a rotating door, they come and go.” Olin Woodyard: “Your mind is like a lake. You can drink from it, and wash your clothes. Of course, you can’t do so in reverse as the dirt from your clothes makes the water undrinkable. But have patience, the dirt will settle and you can drink once again.”
