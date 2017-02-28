Talking Heads: What’s your major and what drew you to that subject? February 28, 2017 Alyssa Brown Opinions 0 Coral Harder: “Currently exploring my options and taking my time.” Grace LaMonte: “Political science and journalism. I really love analyzing the works of our government and society.” Ian Foreman: “Not sure what my major is yet, I just want to take some different classes to see what I like.” Lucas Kutsick: “Criminal justice because I want to make an impact on the community by helping to improve peoples lives.” Mahina Ua’a: “Art because I want to incorporate creativity into my career.” Toluwani Oluwa-Tofehinti: “I’m thinking about biology because I want to go into the pre-med field.” William Recinos: “Engineering has been a great interest of mine since I was young. I love figuring out how things work.” Hayley Carter: “Computer science because I find coding to be fun and engaging. Plus, the salaries are awesome.” Related
