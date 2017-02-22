News Ticker

Talking Heads:

If you could travel anywhere for spring break, where would you go and why?

February 21, 2017 Nathaniel Prugh Opinions 0

Esther Im
Esther Im: “England, because of its famous theatrical and Shakespearean culture.”

 

Jimmy Kim
Jimmy Kim: “I would like to visit France, because I want to try their famous cuisine and different wines. I want to study their wines and fashion culture.”

 

Forozan
Forozan: “Iceland, because I want to visit their hot springs and see their geysers.”

 

Carolline Natsuhara
Carolline Natsuhara: “I’d want to visit Iceland, because I want to see the beautiful northern lights.”

 

