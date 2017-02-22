Talking Heads: If you could travel anywhere for spring break, where would you go and why? February 21, 2017 Nathaniel Prugh Opinions 0 Esther Im: “England, because of its famous theatrical and Shakespearean culture.” Jimmy Kim: “I would like to visit France, because I want to try their famous cuisine and different wines. I want to study their wines and fashion culture.” Forozan: “Iceland, because I want to visit their hot springs and see their geysers.” Carolline Natsuhara: “I’d want to visit Iceland, because I want to see the beautiful northern lights.” Related
