Talking Heads:

If you could wake up tomorrow as somebody else who would you be and what would you do?

January 24, 2017 Renaise Kim Opinions 0

 

Amanda Lee: “If I woke up tomorrow as someone else, it would be my fiancee. He’s a really smart person and what I would do if I woke up as him is read through my class textbooks and take my quizzes so I’d pass.”

 

Daisy Lee: “Donald Trump, so that I could resign.”

 

Jessica Vergel: “Michelle Obama. I highly respect her and the programs she has done as a lady, and I would love to make empowering speeches as her.”

 

Yuiying Hung: “Be myself. I could chose to be any other person and I’d love to, but I think being myself is the best.”

 

 

 

 

