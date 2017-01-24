Talking Heads: If you could wake up tomorrow as somebody else who would you be and what would you do? January 24, 2017 Renaise Kim Opinions 0 Amanda Lee: “If I woke up tomorrow as someone else, it would be my fiancee. He’s a really smart person and what I would do if I woke up as him is read through my class textbooks and take my quizzes so I’d pass.” Daisy Lee: “Donald Trump, so that I could resign.” Jessica Vergel: “Michelle Obama. I highly respect her and the programs she has done as a lady, and I would love to make empowering speeches as her.” Yuiying Hung: “Be myself. I could chose to be any other person and I’d love to, but I think being myself is the best.” Related
Leave a Reply