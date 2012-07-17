Summer in Seattle: All the fun activities that surround you

Most can probably agree that summer in Seattle is practically nonexistent. So it is no surprise that once the sun makes an appearance, everyone scurries around trying to make the best of the temporary weather.

Though Seattle has adapted to the rain, making most of the entertainment indoors, during the summer the entertainment is just as exciting and even more beautiful. So here are just some of the things you can do if you plan on being home based for the next couple months.

Seattle Ferris Wheel

Standing 200 feet high, the Seattle Ferris Wheel is the newest edition to the entertainment the city has to offer. Located on Pier 57, the wheel holds 42 gondolas, each being air-conditioned during summer and fully heated the rest of the year.

On clear days one can see the Puget Sound from all sides, the Seattle skyline and the breathtaking mountains that surround it. What is even more enticing is that the gondolas have glass floors so you can look down at everything below you.

Pier 57

Overall, Pier 57 has tons to offer those who visit it. There is a vintage carousel, which is a great time for kids or the kids in us. Also included are neat shops like Pirates Plunder and Zongo Gifts. If you ever want to get a bite to eat but want to have an excellent view while doing so, check out the restaurants on the pier, including the Crab Pot, which appeared on the popular Travel Channel’s show “Man vs. Food.”

Seattle Aquarium

The Seattle Aquarium is one that never gets boring. Filled with tons of sea creatures from walruses to different species of fish, the aquarium is a fun learning experience for all ages.

Woodland Park Zoo

There is never a dull moment at the zoo. Who doesn’t like to look at all the animals they wouldn’t normally get to see? Visitors get to take a break from the city life and see all that would be provided on an African safari.

UW Waterfront Activities Center

This is one of the most fun and most cheap activities you can do in this weather. Whether you are alone or with your friends, you can rent a canoe or paddleboat for about $9 an hour. Taking them out underneath the 520 bridge is a definite adventure, or you can choose to relax and gaze at the scenery and nature that surrounds you. Another cool thing about canoeing in that area is that the ducks are very friendly and get really close to the boats.

Alki Beach

Alki Beach is always a good time, especially with friends. The area provides an endless amount of restaurants for every taste bud, or if you are just looking for a place to relax, a comforting beach with bonfire pits, beach volleyball courts and a beautiful view of the Seattle skyline.

Seattle is a wonderful city no matter the time of year and during summer it is one of the most attractive places in the Pacific Northwest. From the 425 to the 206, you should never be bored.

For more fun activities you can use to occupy your summer, visit SeattleSouthside.com.