Student leaders 2017-18

On May 11, the results for Bellevue College’s Associate Student Government election were announced. Students were able to vote on Canvas from April 19 to 29 and there were 2,361 ballots cast. Running unopposed, Michael Cha was voted ASG president with 2,148 votes. Amber Castaneda won over Trygve Vandal as vice president of finance and communication with 1,402 votes to 806 votes. Vanno Kong took vice president of student affairs and pluralism with 1,104 votes, winning over Lucy Su who received 1,098 votes.

This was the first year voting was conducted through Canvas, with the ballot appearing as a class on students’ dashboard upon signing in. From there, students took a quiz with their answers to the three questions being their votes for each office.