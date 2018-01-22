Quality over quantity

Personally, it seems like I am constantly filling bags and boxes of stuff I don’t need anymore to drop at the Goodwill donation truck. Somehow, even though I do this routinely, my closet seems just as crammed and there is just as much clutter scattered in my room as there was before. Recently, I’ve become very aware of how much unnecessary stuff I own. This increased awareness is caused largely by the fact that I will be moving out of my parents’ house and attending university by next fall. The thought of having to go through everything I own and downsize significantly is a nightmare.

I have come to realize that the reason I own so much stuff is because even though I get rid of what I don’t need, I am constantly replacing those donated items with the new clothes, shoes and trinkets that I buy. While I know that I don’t need these things and deciding against purchasing would be the right thing to do, most of the time I disregard that matter and add to my collection of stuff.

I’m a huge bargain shopper and always take advantage of sales, discounts or versions of an item that may be cheaper than the original. The problem with this is, a lot of the time I end up with clothing pieces that are lower quality and end up not lasting as long as if I spent more on a higher quality version.

I have started to be more mindful of how I’m spending my money. Just because something is a good deal or cute doesn’t mean anyone should spend their hard-earned money on it without needing it. Aside from that, I think it’s also important to think about quality versus quantity. Trends are a huge problem for this as, most of the time, they don’t last very long. It’s fast fashion stores like Forever 21, H&M, Zara, SheIn and Romwe that are traps for people looking to be on trend. These stores pull people in with incredibly low price. However, as anyone who shops there will know, the items sold are compromised on quality of the fabrics and construction in terms of the piece altogether.

On the complete opposite spectrum, there are designer brands that offer superior quality at an equally superior price. While the prices at which designer goods are listed seems absolutely insane most of the time, I actually don’t have as much of a problem with brands like Gucci, Burberry, YSL, Comme des Garcons, Moschino and Louis Vuitton. I think it’s perfectly reasonable for people to own a few designer quality items as long as their budget allows it. Also, personally, if I’m spending a ton of money on something, I tend to put more thought into my purchase compared to if I’m buying a $15 t-shirt.

Don’t get me wrong, high quality items don’t always come at an unattainable price. However, I would say the middle ground of mid-range prices for higher quality items is the best range to shop in. For me, I struggle with buying too much, so this makes it easier for me to cap my spending while also bringing in things that will last and are actually useful in my life.

Spontaneous spending may be fun, but once these unnecessary items build up in the closet, they just become problems.