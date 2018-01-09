President Trump: A year in review

Puerto Rico

Two hurricanes smacked into the U.S. this year, causing chaos and destruction in multiple states. Where it hit the hardest, however, was Puerto Rico, where the entire country lost power and even now, months later, over half the country still doesn’t have it. Experts predicted that thousands would die due to lack of medical care, being crushed under debris, the inability to get clean water, and many other causes, and Trump refused to give any governmental support. His response to this horrific disaster, which received much backlash from the public was the following tweet: “Such poor leadership ability by the mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job.”

Travel Ban

One of the first things Trump did was put a travel ban in place, barring people from certain countries from entering the U.S. This was an extremely controversial decision and caused a major uproar with the U.S. citizens who were on vacation and could not make it back to America. Trump eventually repealed and improved this ban, allowing all citizens – and some travelers – to come back to the country.

Paris Agreement

A huge thing that Trump has done is withdrawn from the Paris agreement. Many people disagree as to whether this was a good or bad thing, but it happened regardless. Since then he has put into place the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and some are optimistic for America’s environmental future. Others, however, feel the exact opposite and that this event has caused individual states to go against Trump directly and sign the Paris Agreement for themselves.

Mexico-US Border

Under President Trump’s reign, fewer people are getting caught sneaking over the border than ever before. During Obama’s administration, the lowest number of people caught at the Mexico-US Border has been over 200k people in 2015. For Trump’s first year, less than 150k people have been caught sneaking over the border, and Trump has been true to his word, deporting any illegal immigrants he can find.