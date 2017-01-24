Open mic spoken word for MLK week

By: Zachary Rodan

Who has seen the beauty of a cold December morning

The colors of the sunrise flow like streamers from the mountains

Leaving them silhouetted against a clear green sky

While painting clouds in myriad purples and reds

Who has seen it?

We surround ourselves with buildings

Hide our faces in our phones

And never look at our surroundings

Lest we might see the unexpected.

The fields of green are covered in frost

The trees like sculptures dark and dancing

The sparkle on our windows like a painting made of crystals

Who has seen it?

We hide the frozen fields from view

Bemoan the icy roads

And scrape the crystals from our windows

Without even looking once

To celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Week at Bellevue College, the Spoken Word Poetry Club held an hour-long open mic poetry event in the cafeteria for anyone in the BC community to share their spoken word on their thoughts about MLK week.

Led by Rita Baker, the Spoken Word Poetry Club aims to include writers and poets of different backgrounds of the BC community. “Open mic nights and poetry slams are inclusive to everyone and exist to encourage writers to share their thoughts, opinions, and experiences to an audience of poetry lovers in the incredibly expressive form of spoken word,” according to the club’s profile on the BC website.

Other events were held during MLK week. On Monday, BC students attended the MLK March at Garfield High School in Seattle. Throughout the week, there was a presentation on undocumented students, a keynote speech by guest speaker Rosa Clemente and a light lunch and discussion focusing on King’s speech, “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop.”