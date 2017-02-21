NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held on Tuesday,
March 7, 2017 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Bellevue College, 3000
Landerholm Circle SE, Bellevue, WA in Room B201B for consideration
of the repeal of WAC 132H-155. The purpose of the proposed repeal
for the existing WAC will allow the college to revise the policy in a
responsive manner to changing federal and state requirements and
provide additional clarity as needed. Advance copies of the proposed
WAC rules revisions may be obtained by contacting Aaron Hilliard,
Vice President for Human Resources at
aaron.hilliard@bellevuecollege.edu or by phone at 425-564-2445. To
request disability accommodation for this hearing, please contact the
Disability Resources Center, Katelynn Creeley by email at
katelynn.creeley@bellevuecollegg,edu, by voice at 425-564-4159 or
via TTY at 425-564-6189 by March 1, 2017.
