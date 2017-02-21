NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held on Tuesday,

March 7, 2017 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Bellevue College, 3000

Landerholm Circle SE, Bellevue, WA in Room B201B for consideration

of the repeal of WAC 132H-155. The purpose of the proposed repeal

for the existing WAC will allow the college to revise the policy in a

responsive manner to changing federal and state requirements and

provide additional clarity as needed. Advance copies of the proposed

WAC rules revisions may be obtained by contacting Aaron Hilliard,

Vice President for Human Resources at

aaron.hilliard@bellevuecollege.edu or by phone at 425-564-2445. To

request disability accommodation for this hearing, please contact the

Disability Resources Center, Katelynn Creeley by email at

katelynn.creeley@bellevuecollegg,edu, by voice at 425-564-4159 or

via TTY at 425-564-6189 by March 1, 2017.

