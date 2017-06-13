Men’s shelter decision postponed

On Monday June 5, the Bellevue City Council made the decision after a 6-1 vote to “continue to work with its nonprofit partners in the potential development of the proposed Eastgate Men’s Shelter,” according to the news release sent out by the city of Bellevue.

“Councilmember Conrad Lee voted against the motion,” it stated. The site would be located on the property of the King County Public Health Center, at 14350 SE Eastgate Way.

“The entire City Council [was] considering the proposal,” said Lenka Wright, chief communications officer for Bellevue. The City Council Vision Priorities call for the city to have the permanent homeless shelter to be ready by the winter of 2019 at the latest, she explained. The city will be investing about $200,000 in this project.

At the City Council meeting on Monday, it was explained that the shelter would have 100 beds, drop-in day center, cafeteria with 125 seats, and complimentary associated services on-site including health and dental care. “As proposed, the shelter would operate under a low-barrier model, meaning the facility generally would not turn anyone in need away; however strict standards for behavior and clear protocols for anyone not meeting those standards would be part of the operating model,” the news release also detailed.

“The City Council gave preliminary approval on siting the proposed Eastside Men’s Shelter and supportive housing project at the Eastgate site, located at 14350 SE Eastgate Way, while considering the viability of two other sites over the next 45 days,” according to the City of Bellevue website. “During the 45-day period, city staff will study the viability of the Lincoln Center and Sound Transit sites for the men’s shelter and supportive housing, in addition to the Eastgate site. These findings will be presented to the council later this spring. If the alternatives are deemed unviable locations by the council, the project would proceed at the Eastgate site as originally proposed,” it said.

The city’s discussion to build this shelter so close to Bellevue College is unsettling to some students. “This makes me feel unsafe in my own neighborhood. Homeless people have nothing to lose. They have no incentive to follow the law. How could we be safe if this goes through?” BC student Rebekah McCandless said.

“It’s not decided yet. It’s been postponed to June 26,” said Saghar Rasoulamani, the city liaison for Bellevue College.