Meet Your New ASG: Chief Justice Abshir Mahamed

Continuing to profile ASG officers and the 2011/2012 ASG, The Jibsheet sat down and had a chat with Abshir Mahamed the current Associate Justice of External Affairs. Next year Abshir will be Chief Justice, no doubt a role he will succeed at. As far as personality goes, he’s probably one of the most approachable ASG officers. When asked to describe the main roles his new position as Chief Justice entails, Abshir explained that his main priority is that all bylaws are enforced as well as working on financial and structural laws for BC. During the political campaign Abshir shared that he got a lot of questions from students related to safety at school and the financial policy, and he plans to do his best to represent the voice of the student body in discussions on tuition and safety. Abshir along with other ASG officers have made it a priority next year to get more BC students involved with student programs next year. He believes that each student makes a difference and offers a new perspective to discussions, he would love more diversity in student programs. When The Jibsheet asked Abshir what he would like BC students to know about him, Abshir made it clear that he would love BC students to know he’s very friendly and approachable. He also loves speaking with students and hearing what they have to say, so he encourages students to come up and talk to him.