Makeup is gender neutral

Most men reading this will probably disagree, and that is perfectly okay. Even some girls reading this will go “I don’t even wear makeup”, and that’s okay too. Makeup is not a requirement, it is a choice. Because it is a choice, anyone regardless of gender, can wear makeup. If it makes you happy, then wear it.

I do not get why people make a fuss about this kind of thing. If people bring up the immensely stupid “because makeup is not manly” or “all women should wear makeup” argument, I will not be afraid to explain to you why that it a terrible argument. In our generation, it feels like a lot of things can become socially possible, if a lot already isn’t. By now most people should know that it is okay for someone born a male to not be “manly” and all that other sort, especially living here in liberal Seattle.

Our generation is already breaking gender stereotypes into shatters, so why not makeup? Technically, makeup has been gender neutral for a good long time now, due to makeup being used in plays since medieval Europe, when actors altered their face appearances by painting themselves with a different color, combined with the fact that actors were only men until around 1660. Also don’t forget that female as well as male actors today also always wear makeup for TV, movies, as well as bands and singers that perform on stage and politicians that do speeches that are being broadcasted on TV.

Now say that the argument that TV and stage makeup is a different case. Okay, then let’s talk about recreational makeup. Being a makeup and cosmetic enthusiast and a drag queen fan girl, I have seen my fair share of stunning makeup on both males, females and whatever might be in-between.

Makeup also brings people together: it is something to obsess over, share information about, learning from one another, and even getting your makeup done by someone is usually a relaxing process that lets the artist use the model as a canvas and the whole idea of that to me is beautiful. Drag queens wear pounds of makeup, that girl at the bus stop may wear none one day, then a bold red lip and sultry cat eye the next day. The boy walking down the street may look like a stereotypical normal boy, until looking closer and seeing that he is wearing some mascara and a hint of lip gloss, because he likes it.

Makeup is supposed to make you feel more comfortable and confident in your own skin, weather that be covering up redness and acne, or having purple eyebrows and crazy false eyelashes. Makeup is a choice that everyone can choose from and is not limited to someone because of their gender. If it makes you happy, confident, or feel more at ease, then wear it, and do not let anyone else tell you otherwise.

