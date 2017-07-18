Japanese Cultural Fair in Meydenbauer Center, Bellevue

Drummers from Seattle Kokon Taiko performing on the main stage.
Brian Tockey / The Watchdog

 

Attendees were able to participate in a traditional Japanese tea ceremony.
Brian Tockey / The Watchdog

 

Members of the Washington Shotokan Association demonstrating karate.
A suit of traditional samurai armor on display.
Brian Tockey / The Watchdog

 

 

Japanese Cultural Fair photos taken by Brian Tockey / The Watchdog

