Issues cause unrest at BC

Over the last couple of weeks, posters displaying anti-Semitic hate speech have been found around the Bellevue College campus. The posters were taken down and a meeting was planned for Friday, April 7 to discuss the planning of a town hall meeting which will take place in the near future. The town hall will be similar to the one held during spring quarter in 2016 in response to hate speech being written on campus bathroom walls. In addition to the posters, Bellevue College students have expressed outrage about the hiring process when Dr. Jerry Weber was appointed as Bellevue College’s new president and Michael McGuire was appointed as interim assistant director of Public Safety. To protest all these issues, BC Students United held a rally on Wednesday, April 5 in the C Building Courtyard.

During the rally, students, faculty and ASG members came to show their support for BC Students United, whose members had covered their faces and heads with bandanas and hoods. According to Faygeleh, a member of BC Students United and one of the organizers of the rally, the bandanas were worn for the safety of the members. “Fascists livestream or take videos or photographs and send them to fascist websites where they try and identify people,” she said. “And they say ‘hey, there’s this person here. Go harass them, go kill them.’” Putting on the bandanas and hoods hid the identities of the students. “It’s not like we want to do something illegal or anything. It’s personal safety,” said Faygeleh.

Public Safety and the Bellevue police were also at the rally, but they kept a distance and there were no confrontations. Director of Public Safety My Tran stated that BPD and Public Safety were present at the request of Faygeleh. “I’m here to make sure you guys are safe. That’s my job,” Tran said. Faygeleh confirmed this, saying she felt it was necessary to explain the reasons for the rally and bandanas. “Public Safety was going to be there anyway. I believe it was the least worst option to go through the appropriate channels and get information to the police and to Public Safety,” she said.

The presence of BPD concerned some students, however BC Students United has not come up with a public statement yet regarding the issue. “Many of us believe they should not be on campus and some of us do not have opinions. We have not voted on a resolution,” said Faygeleh, who stated that she is “working with them and they are getting better.”

Another main reason for the rally was concerns for students’ safety because it was discovered that recently hired Assistant Director of Public Safety Michael McGuire was formerly an officer in the Tucson Police department who was under an internal investigation for ties to a prostitution ring. He resigned from TPD and a month after resignation, his status was changed to terminated by the department.

The third issue was the hiring of Dr. Jerry Weber as president of the college. Many students said that they felt he wasn’t the right choice, criticizing Bellevue College’s hiring processes. According to Abner Pagunuran, ASG VP of Student Affairs and Pluralism, a concern with Weber is that he won’t care. He said that in a public forum with Weber, “one of the questions that was asked in that room was ‘how will you connect with students’ and essentially the answer was ‘that’s not my job, there’s other people for that.’”

The rally group intended to parade through the campus and end at Interim President Jill Wakefield’s office in which the students would hand her demands, updated from the last town hall meeting. Wakefield, however, took the initiative and met the rally in its early gathering and talked with leaders to accept demands and express solidarity. “I think that shows a lot of our strength,” said Faygeleh. “We’re getting our voices heard.” Wakefield stated that she went down to be more responsive. “I thought that it was important to hear what was being said and it was really important for me to talk to the students who were there,” she said.

ASG President Sam Akeyo was also at the rally and stated that he sympathizes with the faculty and feels they have been given much to handle. “I really think that they are trying to do their best to try to see where they could make easier lines of communication, they’ve been asking feedback from ASG on that so props to them.”

While Akeyo is supportive of the rally and organization, he said he wishes their attitude was more diplomatic. “I’m torn, because I see both sides,” he said. “We haven’t made an official student ASG response but a lot of people in student programs have been very vocal about this especially the people from the BC Students United and the people from the LGBTQI center and we’ve been trying to aid them in the conversations with the admin as much as possible.” Pagunuran added to that, saying “We’re here to support students. We want the student voice to be heard and as a student government, we represent students.”

VP of Diversity Sayumi Irey has been in contact with the president’s office and students during this period. Irey stated that she feels that communication is key right now and that everyone involved can be doing better. She said that the staff and faculty are very inviting to listen to any and all concerns, and that it is the duty of the school to look “through an equity lens.”

The Friday post-rally, the previously planned discussion among faculty, staff and some students on how to handle the issues was held. Wakefield was joined by Russ Beard, Sayumi Irey and any who felt their ideas needed to be shared. Transparency came up in the meeting, and some faculty and staff felt that the leaders of the school could do more. “People are tired of playing telephone with one another,” Pagunuran explained. “People are tired of not hearing information you know on time or hearing it translated through someone else’s lens.” Faculty expressed their concerns for safety of the students and each other in the wake of the discovery of the flyers.

Wakefield asked the members of the meeting what they felt was best as a response and what they felt the best steps to take next would be. Some criticisms arose claiming the president’s office was behaving in a reactive manner rather than a proactive one. “I thought that, for the most part, people were there to talk about things that mattered and I love that passion,” said Wakefield.