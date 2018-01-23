Inslee moves towards fully funding public education

In Gov. Jay Inslee’s State of the State Address, he addressed the funding of education and the McCleary case and made clear that these issues were front and center as important issues to deal with early in 2018.

It was found unanimously that the current legislature’s plan for fully funding K-12 education falls short of its requirements and fails to fully fund educators’ base salaries by approximately $1 billion.

Due to the short 60-day legislative session this year lawmakers are focusing on finding ways to fully fund K-12 education in the future and to recover losses on the current shortcoming.

Specific examples of proposed plans to pay for education include the funds from Jay Inslee’s proposed carbon tax plan, which would bring in $3.3 billion in its first four years, drawing from the state’s budget reserves and further increasing property taxes. The proposed property tax would follow the legislature’s removal of a property tax cap.

Sen. Guy Palumbo stated his support for funding the education deficit with Inslee’s proposed carbon tax. “From my perspective, a moderate, comparable, bipartisan compromise on emission reduction is the way to go for our state,” he said. “The polling shows 74 percent of people in the state want to do something on climate. The question is, ‘What?’”

Lawmakers discussed a potential capital gains tax and a public infrastructure bank. However, legislators are skeptical that a plan such as this can be passed in their allotted time. Additionally, some representatives were hesitant to pass another property tax after the previous summer 2017 hike, which was supposed to last approximately four to five years.

Sen. Lisa Wellman called for a more sustainable option to the funding issue. “We’re going to be having these same discussions about underfunding and where we are not fully funding education,” she said.

“One of the things we should realize, and we are the state of Washington and I think we think of ourselves in a particular way, the average state in the United States spends 36 percent of its GDP (Gross Domestic Product) on education. We spend 31 percent with all of the money we’ve put into education,” she continued.

The current system’s deadline is Sept. 1, where the Washington State Supreme Court has set a cutoff point for finding a solution to funding. Until the solution can be put in place, the court is fining the state $100,000 a day to incentivize them to come to a resolution quickly.

However, the court lacks faith in the legislature to find a solution, as shown in chief justice Barbara Madsen’s 2016 opinion of the case, which was signed by seven of the nine court justices.

“In its latest report, the State continues to provide a promise — ‘we’ll get there next year’ — rather than a concrete plan for how it will meet its paramount duty,” she said. “A pledge, regardless of good intentions, is still not a plan for achieving full constitutional compliance.”