How procrastination saves grades: Productivity increases when students have no choice

I can confidently say that I am definitely a procrastinator. And I’ve been this way ever since I’ve been in charge of my own schedule and I didn’t have my parents breathing down my neck. A lot of my assignments and essays are left for the day before or day of the due date, even if I’ve been given plenty of time to complete them. The typical reason I do this is that I simply don’t feel like pulling out my books and laptop to start assignments. And even though it may be tight in the end, I always trust myself to get my work done and assignments turned in on time. I’m sure that whether we admit or not, everybody has procrastinated before and sometimes for no reason other than that you would rather just sit and stare at the ceiling.

I’m also an over-thinker, which is a problem when I start assignments way before they’re due with lots of time to finish them. Without any sort of time crunch, I nit-pick my ideas and reword sentences to the point where they don’t make any comprehensive sense. I try to perfect my work, and in the end, I make it too complicated. This is where procrastinating on assignments really benefits my work. When I give myself a very limited amount of time to get through things, there is no time to stress about the little details. My only choice is to take things as they are and work as quickly and clearly as I can. More often than not, my work turns out better if I give myself a super limited time frame to finish assignments.

Most of the time, procrastination is looked at as a negative tendency to participate in. It isn’t always such a bad thing, however. It has taught me how to work efficiently and use my working time in a way that is productive. Being an experienced procrastinator, I now know how to work through assignments quickly. In the case of important assignments and essays, even if I’m not actively working, I’m thinking about them. In that sense, it’s very similar to an ongoing brainstorm. This allows me to work through ideas in my head so that once I do finally sit down and get to work, I have some sort of subconscious plan.

Considering that, procrastination really isn’t as bad as it is often made out to be. However, I understand it’s not for everyone. A lot of people are planners and have to have everything scheduled out in a way that runs smoothly.

These are the kind of people who use any moment of free-time to get things done so they don’t have to deal with them later. As someone with a very messy and ever-changing schedule, I’m often envious of people who are like this. In order to be more of a planner, I’ve tried buying aesthetic — and expensive — calendars and journals along with pretty pens to make my schedule look nice on paper. As pretty as it may look, writing things down like this doesn’t help me as I will keep pushing things back to the very last second. To-do lists have been more effective for my way of planning; as long as I know what absolutely needs to be done and by when, it will get finished no matter how long I put it off for.

There’s no doubt that procrastination doesn’t work in every case. People have to figure out what works best with their mindset and lifestyle. So, if you’re a planner, put off your essay due in a week and go out instead. Experiment with procrastination and see if it works. And if you’re a procrastinator, keep doing what you’re doing as long as it works for you.