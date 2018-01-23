Common flat earth questions answered

For a while now, the members of our society have been brought up solely to believe that Earth is round. The earliest documentation of the round Earth theory dates from around 6th century BC in ancient Greek philosophy. Unfortunately, our children’s teachers were brainwashed by the government to keep important secrets about science and philosophy. Earth is so clearly flat, if one could distance themselves from the expectation they are raised with to believe Earth is round, one could certainly see the truth with their own eyes.

The clearest and simplest piece of evidence that flat-Earthers can provide is relying on one’s own senses to perceive the true nature of the world that surrounds us.

“The world looks flat, the bottoms of clouds are flat, the movement of the sun; these are all examples of your senses telling you that we do not live on a spherical heliocentric world. This is using what’s called an empirical approach, or an approach that relies on information from your senses,” the Flat-Earth Society website states. “Perhaps the best example of flat-Earth proof is the Bedford Level Experiment. In short, this was an experiment performed many times on a six-mile stretch of water that proved the surface of the water to be flat. It did not conform to the curvature of the earth that round earth proponents teach.”

We are led to believe that Earth is round because of pictures of the planet allegedly taken from space. Space agencies around the world are involved in a conspiracy faking space travel and exploration. This all started during the “Space Race” around the time of the Cold War. The United States and the USSR were in such a hurry to beat each other to space that they would each fake their accomplishments in order to keep up with the other country.

“Since the end of the Cold War, however, the conspiracy is most likely motivated by greed rather than political gains, and using only some of their funding to continue to fake space travel saves a lot of money to embezzle for themselves,” the Flat-Earth Society website informs us.

They conclude that concept with a note that states, “We are not suggesting that space agencies are aware that the earth is flat and actively covering the fact up. They depict the earth as being round simply because that is what they expect it to be.”

A lot of people ask flat-Earthers, “How come I can literally see the curvature of Earth when I’m flying on an airplane?” Well, they actually can’t. Everyone knows that you need to be at least 40,000 feet in the air to even get a slight glimpse of curvature. Most airplanes are not allowed to fly this high, they can only fly at a mere 36,000 feet.

The mind tricks people into thinking that they’re looking at a round earth because that’s what they were trained to believe since they were very young.

For skeptics thinking about how circumnavigation, day/night cycles and seasons are possible, let’s touch on something widely overlooked by a large majority of the population, due to simple ignorance and disbelief that our government is corrupt. To quote the official Flat-Earth Society website, “The sun moves in circles around the North Pole. When it is over your head, it’s day. When it’s not, it’s night. The light of the sun is confined to a limited area and its light acts like a spotlight upon the earth.”

As far as circumnavigation goes, Earth is in the shape of a disk. The North Pole is in the center and Antarctica is a wall around the edge, an ice wall that holds in our oceans. As far as we know, no one has been past the ice wall and returned to tell of their journey. We do know for sure that it surrounds Earth in a circle and serves as protection from whatever lies beyond.

For more information on the complete and utter truth that you have been deprived of and brainwashed against since you could even comprehend words, visit https://wiki.tfes.org/Frequently_Asked_Questions.