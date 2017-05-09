Clinton needs to stop pouting and start fighting

Since Donald Trump’s inauguration, benched liberals have kept a watchful eye on the president’s words and actions – challenging, criticizing and ridiculing him every chance they get and rightfully so. Trump’s political appointments for his cabinet members have been undeserving and highly contested by Democratic senators such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

His recent executive order, which promotes free speech and promises to “vigorously enforce Federal law’s robust protections for religious freedom,” according to the fine print of the order, has also been met with a lawsuit by the Freedom From Religion Foundation against President Trump, arguing that the decree removes restrictions on religious organizations from participating in political activities.

At one of his most recent interviews with the Associated Press and Reuters, he noted that his new position as commander-in-chief was more difficult than he expected, and he also expressed slight regret as he reminisced about his previous life as a billionaire mogul, playing hours of golf without being hard-pressed about the nation’s international affairs.

However, as much as I detest the orange goblin, I’d rather focus on the opposite end of the political spectrum and talk about Hillary Rodham Clinton, who, as everyone remembers, not only lost the presidential elections, but also her connection to society as she nestled away in the woods by her home in Chappaqua, New York. She resurfaced in April, like a bear coming out of hibernation, to give her first public interview at the Women in the World summit.

Clinton did another interview at the “Women for Women International” event with Christiane Amanpour of CNN.

During this time, which she could’ve used to speak on women’s issues and the specific actions she’s taking to be a leader of the people’s cause, Clinton decided it was time for the world to know why she lost the election – a fact that many news organizations have already researched and explained months ago.

She mentioned how FBI Director Jim Comey’s letter on Oct. 28 and the WikiLeaks exposure of her 50,000 emails all led to her downfall, but at the same time, seemed to have been planned by He Who Must Not Be Named, Vladimir Putin.

She also reminded everyone that she did outweigh her competitor in the popular vote by nearly three million. Clinton also teased the audience about her upcoming book that briefly recollects the 2016 loss.

Clinton’s reaction to the whole election is understandable. She put her best foot forward for the election and was returned with defeat. She hid away and stayed quiet for a few months, and that’s OK Everyone needs time to recuperate after a loss and even Hillary cannot overcome basic human emotions.

However, her return to the political spotlight, especially in the interviews, was disappointing, and it’s something that I didn’t expect from someone who has had years of experience with politics and the media. She used the opportunity to complain about her loss and instead of fully taking on responsibility for her shortcomings, she felt the need to blame everyone else. Clinton spoke vaguely about being part of some resistance, but she never explicitly described how she was going to fight for the people and resist the self-serving motives of Trump, a mission that she spoke about during the campaign.

I voted for Clinton and with the way she’s reacting now after her loss, I’m uncertain of the type of president Hillary would’ve been. In no way did Clinton act presidential during the interview. I thought I was watching some pity party for a child who didn’t get what they wanted for their birthday. One would expect someone who was once on the road to presidency to at least offer some hope or promise for the future, but Clinton didn’t do anything like that during her return. Hillary, it sucks that you lost and I’m sorry, but get back up and continue fighting for what’s right.