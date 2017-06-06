Bellevue College celebrates Arabic Culture Week

On May 30 to June 1, the Arabic Culture Student Association celebrated Arabic Culture Week by showcasing traditional Arabic culture in the C building courtyard. A marketplace was set up that featured Arabic food, art and music.

Students could sample pasteries such as vegan baklava, gluten free cookies, khak and barazek as well as fruits and other ingredients commonly found in Arabic cuisine, as well as receive a free henna tattoo. Posters and signs displaying the different nations in the Middle East were shown in the marketplace, giving facts about the nations and their history.

In addition to the marketplace, students could attend other events celebrating Arabic Culture Week. From June 2 to June 6, Arabic Culture Week festivities included culture workshops where students could learn about belly dancing and Arabic language, watch a concert showcasing Arabic music and dance and attend a film festival.

The Arabic Culture Student Association meets every Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. in room A243. For more information about the club, students may contact Maryam Hussain at maryam.hussain@bellevuecollege.edu.