BC Students United holds second rally

On April 17, the Bellevue College student group BC United ran their second protest in three weeks in the C Building Courtyard. The first protest took place on April 7. Both protests were concerned with hate speech found around campus. Students were protesting for more thorough administrative responses to student complaints about systemic racism and sexism on campus than had already been provided by Bellevue College Interim President Jill Wakefield.

According to Wakefield, Bellevue College is currently working to meet student demands but communication between the administration and students has to be improved.

Administrators are planning a study to access how students, faculty and staff experience equity, pluralism, diversity and inclusion at Bellevue College, as well as researching a potential opportunity to join the Achieve the Dream network to increase student success across the college. An upcoming town hall meeting will focus on the First Amendment, Clery Act compliance, the presence of police on campus, and continuing campus community engagement to strengthen communication.

Bellevue College administrators were supportive of both protests. “Exercising free speech is an important part of the educational experience. We want our students to be engaged with important issues, to get involved and advocate for a better society. I have been impressed with the students at Bellevue College and their commitment to making a difference here at the college and in the community,” said Wakefield.

“We value the input of everyone on campus, and are always working towards making this great institution even better. The feedback really helps,” Wakefield added.

Some administrators did have some criticisms of the protests. At the second protest, Assistant Dean of Student Programs Faisal Jaswal was subject to verbal abuse. “In all fairness, the college made good on what they said they were going to do. Students are the reason why we are here. They have to have an independent voice. It’s absolutely OK for folks to come together and work together, and they are not always going to agree with one another,” said Faisal Jawsal.

“You can’t hurt people. I am for creating leaders that are ethical leaders, adaptive leaders, inclusive leaders. Those leaders stand up for what they believe in,” added Jaswal. “That is what these things are about. It is through intellectual discourse and collaboration that we solve complex and ambiguous issues. Not hate and calling each other names and wearing bandanas.”

BC United members who organized the protest thought the protests were held because administrative responses were not satisfactory to BC United. “The first protest was us delivering our new demands. By the 18, if we hadn’t received a good response from the administration, [the second protest] is what we are going to do,” said BC United member Eric Warwick.

“There was a sense that I and some other BC united members got, that received the demands last year, and they picked a few of the easier ones to tackle, and then came back and said ‘We did it all, we’re good,’ without actually implementing the systemic change we demanded. We decided to try a different tactic, because of the past year of issues,” added Warwick.

BC United members reflected on how the protests were conducted and what could be done differently in the future. “On a large scale, I do have some critiques for our protest myself, but that’s when happens when you run protests back to back and there’s a lot of passion. Personally, I really enjoy protests, I go around and explain what we are fighting for. A group of kids were heckling us, but one of them came to talk to me, and I explained to him what we were fighting for and he was like “that does make sense,” said BC United member Renee.

“Having the two protests in such a short amount of time was a mistake, and we are going to learn from that. We are going to continue rebuilding parts of our coalition and getting deeper ties within the college so that more voices are heard and we get a larger impact,” added Warwick.

There were reports of people coming from off campus to protest a different message, which made some administrators uncomfortable. “We did invite people from around the community, as we did for the last protest. One student was yelled at, and told that he wasn’t a student here. There was one person who goes to other protests to support people,” said Warwick. BC United clearly communicated with other groups beforehand that at BC United protests, there is to be no property damage or violence.

“Protest are places where people can speak their minds. So long as no one is being violent, and they are staying in their lane, this is an open door college. Sadly, people from the other side of our protest could come, which they have. The only thing we can do to stop that is to prove that we have a community here that’s strong,” added Renee.