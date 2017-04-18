News Ticker

BC instructor Morgan Miller dies in avalanche

April 18, 2017 Niki Johnson Featured, News 0

Morgan Miller Photo Courtesy of snow brains

On Tuesday April 11, Bellevue College professor Morgan Miller lost his life when caught in an avalanche near Snoqualmie Pass. Miller taught indoor rock climbing at BC in the Health Sciences, Education and Wellness Institute and was well known as a lover of outdoor recreation, particularly skiing. Miller was also an on-snow supervisor for the Alpental Ski School in Snoqualmie pass.

“Morgan Miller made climbing more interesting than it already was,” said BC student Kenzo Yamamoto. “He would make you work harder to climb problems than you needed to, but that taught us to think differently when approaching different problems and solving them efficiently. He was very engaging and knew everyone’s name. Although we met once a week, it felt like he knew us pretty well.”

Interim Vice President of Instruction at Bellevue College Dr. Gita Bangera sent out an email to all of BC announcing the incident on April 13.

BC is providing support to any students who have been affected. The BC counseling center provides on-call crisis counseling services for students from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on weekdays, no appointment necessary. Faculty members have access to counseling services through the College’s Employee Assistance Program at 1-877-313-4455.

