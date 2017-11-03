BC hosts Governor Inslee

On Thursday, Oct. 19, the Governor of Washington Jay Inslee visited the Bellevue College campus to host a town hall-like meeting about climate change. The event was held in the Carlson Theatre at 2:15 p.m. The theatre was packed with passionate students, faculty and community members ready to learn about and discuss our environmental situation with the governor.

“We’re honored to welcome Gov. Inslee to our campus, and Bellevue College values opportunities for faculty and staff to engage with government and community officials as we strive to create a sustainable campus, curriculum and leadership community,” said Nicole Beattie, the associate director of Institutional Advancement.

“The town hall is part of a series of meetings the governor is holding over the next two weeks at college campuses to emphasize the importance of climate action and policies to promote clean energy and technology, carbon and greenhouse gas reduction, and energy efficiency,” said Bellevue College President Jay Weber.

“Washington state has gained national and international recognition for efforts to promote clean technology, modernize the grid, electrify its transportation system, and cap carbon pollution from major emitters,” Weber said. “Recently, Inslee joined Govs. Jerry Brown and Andrew Cuomo in launching the U.S. Climate Alliance, a bipartisan coalition of 14 states and Puerto Rico committed to meeting their share of the U.S. commitment to global greenhouse gas reductions,” he explained. “I understand that the response has been tremendous, and several classes will be coming in addition to BC faculty and staff,” Weber concluded.

According to Tara Lee, the deputy communications director for the governor’s office, “Gov. Jay Inslee is hosting several meetings and town halls on college campuses to emphasize the importance of climate action and policies to promote clean energy and technology, greenhouse gas reductions, energy efficiency and more.These town hall events are being held with college students and others who will be directly impacted by climate change in the decades to come. He is at Bellevue College this week, last week he went to Western Washington University and Green River College. Next week, he plans to visit the University of Washington, Seattle.”

“Inslee and other governors have taken a larger role on climate change as the Trump Administration’s actions have harmed or hampered progress, including the intention to withdraw from the Paris Agreement and directing the Environmental Protection Agency to repeal the Clean Power Plan. Inslee has been vocal about the urgency and importance of state, local, and citizen action.” Lee added.

Gov. Inslee has also made efforts to promote clean technology, modernize the grid, electrify the transportation system, cap carbon pollutants from primary emitters, and more.

“The governor will attend the United Nation Framework Convention on Climate Change COP 23 summit in Bonn, Germany next month where he and other Climate Alliance states will have an unprecedented opportunity as subnational leaders to highlight how U.S. states are stepping up to fight climate change,” the deputy communications director explained. The town hall discussions will focus on the actions Washington state has taken so far and what next steps should be.