ACSA looks for new program coordinator

The Bellevue College Islamic Student Association is looking for a new program coordinator for the winter and spring quarter of 2017. Applications can be found and submitted in room C212, and are due Feb. 14. The position is open due to the previous program coordinator graduating. The program coordinator is the overall coordinator of the BC ACSA chapter and is responsible to the Office of Student Programs and its affiliate organization Arabic Culture Student Association. The program coordinator will be ensuring that ACSA programs are promoted well and will also manage program resources, work to recruit volunteers for ACSA programs, ensure that events are organized and proper communication is taking place between ACSA members and develop an annual budget for the ACSA.

ACSA club leader Fatima Sheik described the role saying, “The program coordinator would for example book Whole Foods and call them and say ‘hey, we want to have a cooking lesson, can we come in and do this?’ The program coordinator would go over to student programs and say ‘hey, these are the events we want to do, can we book this and this and this?’.”

“[The program coordinator position] is basically making sure we get stuff for activities approved, and figuring out printing problems, and paid work stuff, not stuff that leadership should be doing. We need a program coordinator because our program is so all encompassing and in order to have a successful group we need the extra help,” added club member Sophia Ossorio.

Students interested in the job must make sure that they have a minimum GPA of 2.7, are enrolled in at least five credits at Bellevue College and have managed some campus-wide student event or program before. The ACSA is looking for several aspects in candidates for this position, such as having awareness of issues that Arab and non-Arab students face on campus and the community, having experience in creating a welcoming and supportive environment, having the ability develop and maintain a budget and keep record and having good communication skills. In addition, other skills the club is looking for are a knowledge of Bellevue College resources, previous experience promoting events, proficiency in planning, coordinating and implementing cultural and educational programs and having had attended a BC Camp Casey Leadership Camp and BC leadership training.

The ACSA has an upcoming bake sale fundraiser selling Middle Eastern baked goods, on Feb. 14 and 15 and March 2, in the Bellevue College cafeteria from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and an open house on Feb. 28 in C212 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. At the open house, students will be able to meet the leadership team of the program, learn about the contributions of the Arab world and learn Arabic phrases while eating traditional Arabic treats.