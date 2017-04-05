A rally is happening on 4/5/2017 @ 1 pm to 2 pm

There’s going to be a rally today organized by the BC Students United

(https://www.facebook.com/events/1394175057287425/).

Reasons why they’re rallying:

“-In the past month, there have been several bias incidents, hate crimes (including hate crime assault), and Nazi activity on campus. Bellevue College administration has no plan to address the growing white supremacist/fascist threat to marginalized students and faculty. Meanwhile, the UW Seattle campus has experienced numerous assaults/hate crime assaults,including a near-fatal shooting on January 20th.

-Bellevue College has violated federal law (Clery Act) by not adequately or timely warning Bellevue College students and faculty of these threats our communities, such that we can defend ourself against.

-Bellevue College has serious issues in its hiring process that may put people impacted by misogyny in danger. See more here:

https://www.facebook.com/BCStudentsUnited/posts/1682434902061431”

