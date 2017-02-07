Absurd reactions to Trump

Donald Trump’s presidency really is going better than I could have imagined. I’m not talking about what he’s actually doing in office, I’m talking about the liberal reaction. I know that hypocrisy exists in spades on both sides, but the left has taken it to an entirely new and completely absurd level.

My first realization that the next four to eight years are going to be hilarious came from looking into the Women’s March on Washington that occurred the day after Trump’s inauguration. While the march was peaceful without a single arrest much to my admiration, the fact soon came out that the organizer, Linda Sarsour, is a very strong proponent of Sharia law.

I’m honestly baffled how someone in favor of a system that publicly flogs women for standing too close to their boyfriends, a system that allows a man to brutally beat his wife for even glancing at another man, can possibly have any business fighting for women’s rights. In fact, according to Sarsour, the Hobby Lobby birth control case is more of a danger to women than the institutionalized abuse and oppression of women across the Islamic world.

One person I admire is Ayaan Hirsi Ali, survivor of genital mutilation who escaped Sharia law and now calls for Islamic reform. Ali fights for the rights of women oppressed by Sharia law, while the organizer of the Women’s March in Washington D.C. tweeted about Ali and another anti-Sharia feminist, saying “I wish I could take their vaginas away – they don’t deserve to be women.”

I don’t know all that much about feminism and I vehemently disagree with a great majority of feminists but I’m pretty sure if someone is an advocate of Sharia law, they’re doing the whole feminist thing completely backwards.

While women across the nation decry the light sentence in the Stanford sex abuse case, they cheer Donna Hylton, a speaker at the march who drugged and kidnapped, then over the course of 15 to 20 days, burned, starved, tortured, beat and raped Thomas Vigliarolo, New York businessman.

Hylton now is a celebrated activist fighting for criminal justice reform. I believe in second chances and redemption as much as the next guy, but not for psychopaths, which many describe Hylton as. At some point the Women’s March should probably have looked at the history of those they asked to speak at the event. Granted, with Sarsour as the organizer I’m not entirely surprised.

The latest hilarity by the left occurred at UC Berkeley, where Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak. Violent riots broke out with stones being thrown, fireworks set off, fires started, beatings and attacks. All in the name of shutting down someone’s opinion, at what is arguably the birthplace of the free speech movement in the U.S.

The tolerant, accepting left has shown itself once again to only be tolerant and accepting to that which it approves of. Video shows a young woman, wearing a red hat reading “Make Bitcoin Great Again” was pepper sprayed in the face while giving an interview on camera. Another video shows supporters in the streets getting beaten with metal bars.

In reaction to this behavior, what does the left do? Cheer it on. “Resistance works,” tweeted Debra Messing while Sarah Silverman called for a military coup against Trump.

What the liberals can’t understand is they are doing exactly what Milo wants them to do. Milo wants to spread his message of just how absurd liberals are acting, to get as many people to see the consequences of an unrestrained culture of political correctness. That’s not going to happen by talking to his fans who already agree with him, It’s going to happen by having liberals act absurdly in public.

Shutting Milo down in such spectacular fashion helps him infinitely more than letting him talk. If the event went on without protest, without note, nobody would care. Instead, people across the country are googling Milo and learning about what he has to say, considering him a victim.

As anti-fascists and tolerant liberals beat those they disagree with not a month into the presidency, things are only going to get a lot more interesting. This calls for industrial amounts of popcorn.